12-yr-old boy electrocuted while trying to save a pigeon in Karnataka's Chitradurga

An act of kindness to a helpless creature in need cost a 12-year-old boy his life. The victim, Ramachandra, a resident of Hanumapura village in Molkalmuru taluk, Chitradurga, was electrocuted on Tuesday evening, while he was trying to rescue a pigeon that was stuck in an electric wire.

On seeing the pigeon in agony, Ramachandra, rather recklessly, climbed the electric pole, and in the process of freeing the bird, he came in contact with the livewire, and died, the villagers said.

Ramachandra was a class six student at the government higher primary school in the village. His parents, friends, and relatives were inconsolable in the aftermath of the tragedy.