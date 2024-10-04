143 people sick of diarrhoea due to water contamination in Karnataka's Udupi

<p>Udupi: As many as 143 people fell sick of acute diarrhoeal disease (ADD) due to the water contamination in Uppunda of Udupi district.</p><p>The health department has refuted the rumour of cholera being spread in Uppunda. District surveillance officer Dr Nagaratna said that no case of cholera has been reported in Uppunda. </p><p>Udupi district had confirmed 20 cases of cholera though and all of them have been recovered and been discharged from hospital. No cholera cases have been reported since last week.</p><p>DHO Dr I P Gadad said that three cases of diarrhea were reported on September 29. Later, the department visited more than 375 houses for inspection and traced over 143 cases, with the situation being under control.</p>.Over 1,000 people fall ill in two Karnataka villages after drinking contaminated water.<p>The DHO said that there were no specific clusters, where a large number of cases reported. All cases were from houses located at different areas. </p><p>"We collected the samples, including water from the areas and stool from the patients, " he added.</p><p>"We have been creating awareness about hygiene among people in the region," he added. </p><p>Dr Nagaratna said, "Although ADD exhibits comparable symptoms, it is moderate. The cause of ADD is due to polluted water and street food. All the sick patients have undergone treatment at private clinics and and have recovered."</p><p>"The area's drinking water sources were also examined and were found to be non-portable. The water has been cleaned and chlorinated. The infected have recovered. It's just typical diarrhoea," she explained.</p>