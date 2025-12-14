15 booked for preventing APMC secretary from discharging duty in Udupi

<p>Udupi: The Udupi Town Police have registered a case against 15 persons for allegedly unlawfully entering the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) premises at Adi Udupi, Moodanidamburu village, staging a protest, obstructing official work and threatening a government official.<br><br>According to the complaint filed by KP Sandesh (41), Secretary of the APMC, the incident occurred on December 11, at around 12 noon. Sandesh stated that while he was on duty at the administrative office of the committee, the suspect persons — identified as Vijayakumar Kodavuru, Subhashith Kumar, Fayaz Ahmed, Sushanth Nyari, Prabhu Bhimanagouda, Lakshman, Chandappa S, Ramanath Pai, Raghavendra, Siddanagouda, Krishnappa, Ambarish Menasinakayi, K Harish Bhat, Jagalurayya, Paparaja, and others — suddenly entered the APMC premises and gathered in front of the administrative office.</p>.Automobile engineer loses Rs 4.37 lakh in loan app scam in Udupi district.<p><br>When the complainant came out of the office, the accused allegedly blocked him and illegally staged a protest in front of the office, raising slogans such as “We want justice,” “Save government land,” and “Ensure justice for farmers.” They were also seen holding placards and shouting slogans against the committee’s administrative officials, thereby disrupting government work.<br><br>The complaint further alleged that accused persons also issued threats to the complainant during the protest.<br><br>Based on the complaint, the Udupi City Police have registered a case under Sections 189(2), 329(3), 126(2), 351(2), 132 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. </p>