15 hair transplant clinics operating illegally raided

<p>Davangere/DHNS: A team of officials from Health and Family Welfare Department raided 15 hair transplant clinics in the city, on Thursday, on the charges of operating illegally. The officials shut these clinics, confiscated medical equipment being used without a valid license at the properties and also registered a case. </p><p>Following a complaint filed recently by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprosologists to Deputy Commissioner G M Gangadharaswamy, the raid was conducted. It has been found that three clinics had shut a few months ago.</p><p>The other 12 clinics have been found to have committed medical negligence, by the raid officials. </p><p>The staff of the clinics were shocked to see the team of officers.</p><p>The team, which had information from doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, inspected the equipment in the clinics. It collected information about medicines and patients. It questioned the doctors for not displaying the treatment and price list at their clinics.</p><p><strong>No dermatologist</strong></p><p>According to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, 2007, only dermatologists were allowed to provide hair transplant treatment.</p><p>But, most of the hair transplant clinics did not have dermatologists to provide treatment. Instead, during the raid, the officials found that BAMS doctors, nurses and<br>paramedical staff were performing hair transplants.</p><p>The clinic staff, who would draw blood of those coming for hair transplant treatment, were found to be separating plasma and administering the treatment. Besides, they have also been found to be<br>administering anaesthesia in the absence of a qualified doctors. “There is a risk of damage to brain due to such treatment to head and face,” said District Surveillance Officer G D Raghavan.</p><p>District Health Officer S Shanmukhappa said, it is mandatory for institutions providing medical treatment to obtain a license under the The Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, 2007.</p><p>The doors of the clinics that failed to provide the necessary documents, were found to be closed.</p><p>A report will be submitted to the competent authority in this regard, he informed.</p><p><strong>Simultaneous raids</strong></p><p>The Health and Family<br>Welfare Department had formed 15 teams and conducted simultaneous raids at 12 noon at Shamanur Road, Ram and Co Circle, MCC Layout, Jeevan Bima Nagar, P J<br>Extension, Kuvempu Nagar, Vidyanagar and Devaraj Urs Layout.</p>