17-year-old girl ends life after facing sexual assault in Karnataka's Kodagu

Madikeri: A 17-year-old girl reportedly ended her life after she was sexually assaulted by a man in Karnataka's Kodagu district.

Initially, her father filed a complaint with the police saying his daughter had ended her life as she was unable to bear the stomach ache.

Accordingly, the police had filed a 'unnatural death' report.

However, a purported message -- written by the victim reportedly after facing sexually assault -- circulated on social media following her death.

Following which, the members of child protection unit of Kodagu district visited the victim's house on Tuesday, and spoke to the family to instill confidence to come out with the truth.

Later, the girl's father informed the team about the alleged sexual assault on her, which drove her to end her life.

The police later registered a fresh case under POCSO Act.

Further investigation into the matter is under way.