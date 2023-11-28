17-year old swept away in Tungabhadra river

Koppal: A 17-year old was swept away in Tungabhadra river in Huligi village that comes under Munirabad police station limits on Monday.

The teen has been identified as Kanakappa Irappa Madar. He was visiting 13th century Huligemma Devi temple with his parents.

The Fire Department personnel and police officials have swung into action to rescue the boy.

The rescue ops continued till 9 pm on Monday. Munirabad police officials said that a search operation is under way. They also informed that the rescue operation will resume Tuesday morning.