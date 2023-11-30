188 additional Indira Canteens will be started this year: Karnataka CM

Responding to a question on his meeting with 'upset' MLA B R Patil, Siddaramaiah said, "I had called B R Patil and have spoken to him. I have pacified him. He has agreed to attend the Assembly session."

Patil, an MLA from Alanda, had recently written a letter to Siddaramaiah seeking a probe into an alleged corruption charge against him before the commencement of the winter session of the Legislature, scheduled in Belagavi between December 4 and 15.