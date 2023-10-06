188 new Indira Canteens to come up in Karnataka: Urban Development Minister B S Suresh

Karnataka Urban Development Minister B S Suresh said that 188 new Indira Canteens will be established in urban areas of the state while existing ones will be reviewed for funds to be infused into them.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Rani Channamma at Channamma Circle here on Friday, Suresh said that the previous BJP government deliberately reduced Indira Canteens to a pathetic state by withholding funds for them and bringing them disrepute. Improper management led to some of them being closed, he added. The minister also assured that the Congress government will not close Indira Canteens and revive them with Rs 240 crore funds to be infused into them.

He said, 188 new Indira Canteens will come up in urban areas of the state and the menu for them will be as per the regional food choices of the people. In Belagavi division, Jowar roti will be made available while it would be ragi mudde, and idli in Mysuru region.

The government will also consider increasing the jurisdiction of Belagavi City Corporation if such demands come from local MLAs, he added.

The minister also assured that appointment letters regularising services of sanitation workers are being distributed, places where there was shortage of sanitation workers and other officials will be filled and they would also be provided quarters and basic infrastructure along with education facilities for their children.