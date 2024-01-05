Karsevak Shrikanth Pujari, arrested over 1992 Babri riots, granted bail by Karnataka court

Hubballi: Shrikanth Pujari, who was arrested in relation with a 1992 violence case during the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, has been granted bail by the first additional district and sessions court in Hubballi on Friday.
Advocate Ashok Anwekar had filed Shrikanth's bail plea before the court on January 3, while Town Station police had filed objection on January 4. Judge Parameshwar Prasanna had heard the arguments of both the sides. On Friday afternoon, the judge granted bail to Shrikanth.
After getting the certified copy of the order, procedures related to release on bail have to completed, and Shrikanth is expected to be released on Saturday, lawyers said.
Shrikanth at present is at the sub-jail in Hubballi.
While tracing the accused in long-pending cases, Town Station police had arrested Shrikanth Pujari of Channapet on January 2, in connection with the 1992 case of burning a shop at Durgadabail. BJP workers including Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka had staged a protest recently, alleging that the Congress government is targetting Hindu workers when Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is nearing.