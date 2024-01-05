Karsevak Shrikanth Pujari, arrested over 1992 Babri riots, granted bail by Karnataka court

After getting the certified copy of the order, procedures related to release on bail have to completed, and Shrikanth is expected to be released on Saturday, lawyers said.

Shrikanth at present is at the sub-jail in Hubballi.

While tracing the accused in long-pending cases, Town Station police had arrested Shrikanth Pujari of Channapet on January 2, in connection with the 1992 case of burning a shop at Durgadabail. BJP workers including Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka had staged a protest recently, alleging that the Congress government is targetting Hindu workers when Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is nearing.