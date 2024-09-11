2 arrested for assaulting doctor at Chikkamagaluru govt hospital

Chikkamagaluru: The doctors and staff at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru shut down the outpatient department and staged a protest after a woman allegedly dragged a doctor and hurled footwear at him here on Tuesday. The police have arrested two persons --- Tasleema and Irfan --- on the charge of assualting the doctor.

Irshad, who was injured in an altercation, had come to Araluguppe Mallegowda District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru for treatment. While orthopaedic specialist Dr B S Venkatesh was examining him in the emergency ward, a group of his relatives entered the ward together.

An argument ensued after the doctor asked them to move out of the emergency ward to facilitate him to examine the injured.