JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

2 arrested for possessing LSD stamps, Methamphetamine in Karnataka's Ullal

The police have seized 132 grams of Methamphetamine, 250 LSD stamp drugs, Rs 3,70,050 cash, a car and leathal weapons.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 10:12 IST

Follow Us

Mangaluru: The police arrested two persons on the charges of selling Methamphetamine and LSD stamp drugs, at Santhoshnagara in Ullal.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested are Shishir Devadiga and Sushan L. The duo was conspiring to sell drugs to general public when the police conducted a raid.

The police have seized 132 grams of Methamphetamine, 250 LSD stamp drugs, Rs 3,70,050 cash, a car and leathal weapons.

The value of the total seized property is Rs 14,01,050. The raid was carried out by ACP Dhanya Nayak, Anti-drug team’s PSI Puneeth Gaonkar, Ullal Station PSI Santhosh Kumar D, and police personnel Saju Nair, Mahesh, Shivakumar, Akbar.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 December 2023, 10:12 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaLSD

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT