2 deaths due to 'monkey fever' prompt health officials in Karnataka to review precautionary measures

"We have taken all precautionary measures and are working in close coordination with the officials of the districts where cases of KFD has been reported to prevent its spread. As of now, there is no vaccination available for the disease, so we need to be extra cautious. Awareness is being created about the precautionary measures to be taken to tackle the infection from spreading further. The vaccination provided earlier was found ineffective. So, we have approached ICMR for the vaccination," another senior health official said.