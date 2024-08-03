2 injured in elephant attacks in two separate incidents in Kodagu

Suntikoppa (Kodagu dist): Two persons suffered injuries in two separate incidents of elephant attacks in Suntikoppa Hobli on Saturday.

Husain, a neeruganti (one who manages water supply) suffered injuries after an elephant attacked him at 7th Hosakote Andagove Paisari area in Kodagarahalli gram panchayat limits. The incident occurred when he went to supply water to the households at 6 am. An elephant from a plantation attacked him. The elephant had pushed him using its trunk. As a result, he fell into a storm water drain. Husain is undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Madikeri.

In a separate incident, another woman suffered injuries after an elephant attacked her at Nallur in Athur Nallur gram panchayat. She is also undergoing treatment at District Hospital in Madikeri.

RFO Devaiah has visited the spot.