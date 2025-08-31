Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: ‘2’s comfort, 3’s crowd’ formula may crowd out state’s kids in global order

The commission recently submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Private schools and parents have strongly opposed the recommendations.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 02:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 02:11 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us