2 snatchers held; Gold worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Moodbidri police have arrested two persons on the charges of two chain snatch cases and recovered stolen gold worth Rs 2.5 lakh here, said the police on Saturday
The accused have been indentified as Habib Hassan, also known as Habbi or Chembugudde Habbi ( 42), from Permannur village, Mangaluru, and Ummar Siaf alias Chia (29), from Bantwal.
Hassan, is a serial offender with 44 cases against him, and Siaf was involved in an attempt to murder at Bantwal Police Station.
Anupam Agrawal, the Commissioner of police, stated that miscreants had snatched 24 grams of chain from Nirmala Pandit ( 70) on August 15 near Vivekananda Nagar, Marpadi village. In the second incident, which occurred on September 2, the two men on a scooter snatched a gold chain weighing three sovereigns from Prema,near Basadi in Moodu Marnadu village.
Both cases were registered at the Moodbidri Police Station. The police have recovered a stolen scooter used in the crimes, along with the gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh. The scooter was allegedly stolen from the Mangaluru East Police Station limits.
Habib Hassan has been evading court trials. As a result, 15 arrest warrants have been issued against him by various police stations, at Moodbidri, Surathkal, Ullal, Mulki, Konaje, and Karkala Rural in Udupi district.
Published 21 September 2024, 13:41 IST