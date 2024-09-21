2 snatchers held; Gold worth Rs 2.5 lakh seized in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Moodbidri police have arrested two persons on the charges of two chain snatch cases and recovered stolen gold worth Rs 2.5 lakh here, said the police on Saturday

The accused have been indentified as Habib Hassan, also known as Habbi or Chembugudde Habbi ( 42), from Permannur village, Mangaluru, and Ummar Siaf alias Chia (29), from Bantwal.

Hassan, is a serial offender with 44 cases against him, and Siaf was involved in an attempt to murder at Bantwal Police Station.