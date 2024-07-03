25 IPS officers transferred in major rejig; Hubballi-Dharwad, Mysuru get new police chiefs

Bengaluru: The state government on Wednesday transferred as many as 25 IPS officers in the largest such exercise this year.

Several deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in Bengaluru have been transferred while Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru have been given new police commissioners.

Labhu Ram, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Bengaluru, in place of BR Ravikanthe Gowda.

B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Inspector General of Police (Central), Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Headquarters-1, Bengaluru, in the vacant post.

K Thiyagarajan, Inspector General of Police (Eastern), Davangere, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Internal Security Division, in the vacant post.