Mudslide kills 3 labourers at construction site in Madikeri

Madikeri: Three labourers were killed after being buried under debris of a mudslide at a construction site near Red Cross at Stewart Hill in Madikeri on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ananda (35), a native of Haveri, Basava (35) and Lingappa (45) from Hubballi.

The incident took place when the labourers were constructing the reclining wall of the building at around 5.45 pm. The pile of mud fell on the working men. Two of them, Raju(35) and Manju (38) were immediately rescued by the fellow labourers and have been hospitalised but the other 3 got trapped under the mud.

Emergency service personnel were called upon but by the time they could start the rescue operation, the trio had already died. police said. The operation took more than an hour. Two earth mowers were used to clear the debris.