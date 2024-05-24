3 more from K Salundi village test +ve for cholera; GE cases rise to 115

The authorities had sent stool samples of eight villagers to the district public health lab for testing. The strain of cholera was identified in samples of four people, so far. Of these, J Kanakaraju (23) succumbed to cholera on Tuesday. He died due to acute GE, with hypovolemic shock, septicaemia with AKI (acute kidney injury) with MODS (multiple organ disorder syndrome) and cardiac arrest, Kumaraswamy said.