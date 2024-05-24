3 more from K Salundi village test +ve for cholera; GE cases rise to 115

The tests of three more residents of K Salundi village in the taluk have returned positive for cholera on Thursday, taking the tally to four, Mysuru DHO Dr P C Kumaraswamy has said.
The authorities had sent stool samples of eight villagers to the district public health lab for testing. The strain of cholera was identified in samples of four people, so far. Of these, J Kanakaraju (23) succumbed to cholera on Tuesday. He died due to acute GE, with hypovolemic shock, septicaemia with AKI (acute kidney injury) with MODS (multiple organ disorder syndrome) and cardiac arrest, Kumaraswamy said.
So far, eight water samples of the drinking water pipeline in the village, tested in H2S media, have been found to be non-potable (contaminated), the DHO said.
He informed that the number of gastroenteritis cases (acute diarrhea) has increased from 95 on Wednesday to 115 (including 81 adults and 34 children) on Thursday.
A total of 49 people are admitted in various hospitals in Mysuru, he said and added that all patients are stable.
A rapid response team, headed by DHO and DSO (district surveillance officer), comprising eight medical officers, one epidemiologist, 15 community health officers, six health inspecting officers, 20 Asha workers are serving at a temporary clinic in the village in three shifts. They have stationed two ambulances, to shift patients referred for advanced treatment.
Published 23 May 2024, 21:18 IST