3 top officials of Karnataka tribal devt corp booked after accounts officer dies by suicide in Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A 48-year-old accounts superintendent of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) is suspected to have died by suicide at his residence in his hometown here, police said on Tuesday.

Chandrasekaran P, who is posted in Bengaluru, purportedly left a six-page note before hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence on Sunday evening, they said.

In the purported suicide note, he has held three of his senior colleagues responsible for his death as well as the alleged misappropriation of around Rs 87 crore, police said.