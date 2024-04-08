3 Umrah pilgrims from Mundgod die in Saudi

Three members of a Mundgod family, while on Umrah pilgrimage, died in a
road accident en route to Medina in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Fayaz Ahmed Ron (46), a medical shop owner in the town, his wife Afrinabanu (42) and his nephew Aivan Ron (16) died on the spot when their car spun out of control following a tyre burst. The Fayaz Ahmed couple, along with their two children, had left for Umrah pilgrimage from Hyderabad on March 26.
They were joined by Fayaz’s brother Imtiyaz and his family. Imtiyaz works in Saudi Arabia. On April 6, they left for Medina. Nine members were travelling in the ill-fated car.
Six injured, who were admitted in a hospital near Medina, are said to be out of danger. According to family sources, the last rites of Fayaz Ahmed couple and their nephew were performed in Saudi Arabia.
