3,892 quintals of rice worth Rs 1.32 crore missing from Karnataka's Bantwal taluk

Nearly 3,892 quintals of rice worth Rs 1.32 crore stocked in a godown at Kallige village in Bantwal taluk has disappeared without a trace, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Manager Sharath Kumar informed in his complaint submitted to Bantwal police.

The rice was meant to be distributed under the Public Distribution System (PDS), Sharath informed in his complaint. The rice for PDS in Bantwal town is supplied from the same godown. Suspecting the delay in distribution of ration to beneficiaries, officials had visited the godown to verify the stock based on the direction of the Corporation district manager.

During the inspection, officials discovered that the stock was less by 3,892 quintals of rice. The complainant has filed a complaint against godown manager and junior assistant Vijay. Bantwal police have registered a case under section 409 of IPC, police sources added.

Following the incident, DK DC Mullai Muhilan and SP C B Ryshyanth visited the godown on Friday.