39 private engineering colleges in rural areas record single-digit admissions in Karnataka

This year, 39 private engineering colleges in the state have witnessed single-digit admissions for undergraduate courses under the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), which concluded the counseling recently.
As per the details available from COMEDK, a majority of the colleges receiving single-digit admissions are located outside Bengaluru, mainly in the rural parts of Karnataka.
According to the authorities of COMEDK, students and parents choose the colleges based on the infrastructure they have and the distance they are located from the state capital.
“A majority of students, mainly non-Karnataka students, do not wish to go out of Bengaluru to study. They also prefer colleges with good placement records,” added a COMEDK official.
“The only good thing this year is, there are no colleges under the ‘Zero Admission’ category. Last year, there were around 24 colleges that failed to attract a single admission,” said a senior official of the COMEDK.
However, compared to previous year, the number of engineering seats left unfilled has increased this year. During 2022, of the total 18,460 seats available for allotment, 13,149 were vacant and this year, of the total 22,837 seats available, 14,354 seats are vacant.
Management quota
These vacant seats will be handed over to respective colleges to fill under the management quota and
September 15 is the last date for managements to fill the seats.
Meanwhile, the officials of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) said that they would wait till the completion of KEA counselling to act upon the colleges with less admissions.
Vidyashankar S, vice-chancellor of VTU, said, “We consider overall admissions and if the admission is less than 50%, we will act as per AICTE norms.”
Top streams
Computer Science and Engineering top the list this year too with highest admissions at COMEDK followed by Information Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Electronics and Telecommunication.