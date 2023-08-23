4 arrested for selling e-cigarettes, foreign cigarettes in Mangaluru

The Barke police arrested four persons on charges of selling banned e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes without warning on the packet as prescribed by the Central government, in three shops in a shopping complex at Lalbagh.

Acting on a tip that shopkeepers were selling banned e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes without warning illegally, the Barke station officer and personnel conducted a raid and seized e-cigarettes and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.70 lakh, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.

The police arrested Swathi (26) from Mannagudde, Shivakumar alias Shiva Deshakodi (34) from Mannagudde, Hasan Sharief (50) from Kuthar Padavu and Rehamathulla (45) from Mahakalipadpu in Jeppu.

Of the arrested, two were left on station bail while others will be produced before the court, said commissioner.

The police have booked a case under Prohibition of electronic cigarettes Act 2019 and Cotpa Act 2003 and Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling Rules 2020).