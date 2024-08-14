4 arrested in rowdy sheeter murder case in Ullal

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter Muhammad Sameer alias Kadapa Sameer, at Kallapu on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Ullal police station limits.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested are Niyaz (23), son of Abdul Sattar from Kinya, Mohammed Naushad (26), son of Shareef from 8th Block Krishnapura, Tanneer alias Tannu (27), son of Mohammed from Shantinagar and Mohammed Iqbal (28), son of Basheer from Kaup. Rowdy sheeter Sameer was chased down and hacked to death at Kallapu on August 4 late night.
The vehicle used in the crime and other related items have been seized from the possession of the accused.
The Commissioner said the investigation revealed that the rivalry between Mohammad Sameer and the arrested led to the murder. In 2018, Mohammad Naushad's brother-in-law, Ilyas, also known as Target Ilyas, was murdered by Sameer and others. In retaliation, Mohammad Naushad, along with the others arrested, planned and executed the murder. It has also been found that Mohammad Naushad has other cases against him, including charges of kidnapping, violations of the NDPS Act, and attempts to murder at Surathkal and Sakleshpur police stations. Tanneer has been previously booked at Bajpe Police Station for cattle theft and attempted robbery.
The commissioner said that the investigation is still in progress.
Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mangaluru South Sub-Division Dhanya N Nayak, led the investigation with the Ullal Police Station Inspector Balakrishna H N.
The operation was supported by PSI Sheetal Alagur, Santosh Kumar D, Dhanaraj S, Pranesh Kumar B, and other personnel from Ullal Police Station.
Published 14 August 2024, 13:51 IST