4 arrested in rowdy sheeter murder case in Ullal

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter Muhammad Sameer alias Kadapa Sameer, at Kallapu on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Ullal police station limits.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested are Niyaz (23), son of Abdul Sattar from Kinya, Mohammed Naushad (26), son of Shareef from 8th Block Krishnapura, Tanneer alias Tannu (27), son of Mohammed from Shantinagar and Mohammed Iqbal (28), son of Basheer from Kaup. Rowdy sheeter Sameer was chased down and hacked to death at Kallapu on August 4 late night.

The vehicle used in the crime and other related items have been seized from the possession of the accused.