5-year-old girl found dead in Ajjampura, murder by strangulation suspected

Ajjampura: A five-year-old girl was allegedly found murdered in a village in Ajjampura taluk on Thursday.

Her parents are daily wage labourers. The incident took place when they were out for work. The girl had stayed in the house as she was not well.

The incident came to light when the parents came home for a meal in the afternoon.

Police investigation is on. The primary probe suggested murder by strangulation.

Police said that accurate information on sexual assault would reveal only after an autopsy.