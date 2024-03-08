60% Kannada signage rule: Minister seeks report

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi on Thursday directed deputy commissioners of all the districts to submit an ‘implementation report’ before March 12 on how many businesses have used 60 per cent Kannada in their signage.
In a video conference, the minister directed deputy commissioners to visit every assembly constituency to verify the progress and submit the report.
The deadline for businesses to have 60 per cent Kannada in signage is March 15.
“Authorities must stress on implementation in border districts of Belagavi, Ballari, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada where pro-Kannada activists are protesting,” Tangadagi said.
In the meeting, Tangadagi also took note of complaints over Marathi signboards in Khanapur, Nippani and Chikkodi. He asked officials to have such signboards removed.
(Published 07 March 2024, 21:27 IST)