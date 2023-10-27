66 pushcart vendors to be given ID cards on November 1: Mangaluru Mayor

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said 66 push cart vendors will receive identity cards from Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on November 1.
District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will disburse the identity cards, which will identify the area for carrying out business using push carts. The officials will carry out surprise inspections to ensure that vendors will not violate the conditions. MCC Commissioner Anand C L said corporation had received over 900 applications from street vendors and push cart vendors, head loaders to carry out vending in MCC limits a year ago.
"All identity cards issued in 2014 are no longer valid and scrutiny of applications is still underway. After scrutiny, identity cards will be issued in a phased manner," he said. Push cart vendors should not park the push cart at a spot for carrying out business. They should carry out business in the area identified especially in residential areas in order to avoid congestion of roads in MCC limits.
Vending zones to be identified
Commissioner said MCC is identifying space for setting up vending zones for street vendors to carry out vending as per Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and Karnataka Street Vendors. (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules.
The vending zone will be provided with basic facilities including toilets and drinking water. The officials will also identify ward wise vending zones depending on availability of space. The process of identifying vending zones will be completed in 15 to 20 days. MCC has received over 400 applications from street vendors to carry out vending in a particular area. After identifying vending zone, identity cards will be issued, Commissioner said.
Officials to inspect
After the unhygienic conditions prevailing at a matka soda stall during Mangaluru Dasara at Shree Gokarnanatheshwara Temple became public, Mayor said MCC health inspectors will inspect all stalls selling food items and juices during temple fairs planned in future. Mayor directed officials to carry out raids on shops selling the banned plastic carry bags. Mayor said that under PM SVANidhi scheme, street vendors were given collateral free working capital loans of up to Rs 10,000. Those who prepare eatables at home, fish, flower sellers are also covered under the scheme. 6400 vendors had availed the facility under the scheme, he said.
On stray dog menace in various parts of the city including Ashoknagara, Kadri Kambala, Shaktinagara, Kadri Park area, Mayor said corporators will discuss on steps that need to be taken to check the menace. On an average 100 dogs are sterilised at various wards in the corporation limits within a month, he added.