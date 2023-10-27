66 pushcart vendors to be given ID cards on November 1: Mangaluru Mayor

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said 66 push cart vendors will receive identity cards from Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on November 1.

District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will disburse the identity cards, which will identify the area for carrying out business using push carts. The officials will carry out surprise inspections to ensure that vendors will not violate the conditions. MCC Commissioner Anand C L said corporation had received over 900 applications from street vendors and push cart vendors, head loaders to carry out vending in MCC limits a year ago.

"All identity cards issued in 2014 are no longer valid and scrutiny of applications is still underway. After scrutiny, identity cards will be issued in a phased manner," he said. Push cart vendors should not park the push cart at a spot for carrying out business. They should carry out business in the area identified especially in residential areas in order to avoid congestion of roads in MCC limits.