70,000 cusec released from Kabini dam; River Kapila in spate

With 70,000 cusec of water released from Kabini dam, the bridge connecting Madapura in HD Kote taluk, to Belathuru, Chakkuru, Adahalli and other villages had submerged. The movement of people and vehicles had been stopped. The people had to take a deroute, to reach their villages.

As the water level of the River Kapila is above the danger mark, barricades have been erected near the bridge, to prevent people from going near it. The residents of nearby villages have been warned not to go near the river.

The river water is overflowing on one side of the Mysuru-Ooty national highway, near Mallanamole. However, there was no problem with the movement of vehicles.

Devanuru pumphouse that supplies water to Nanjangud town was submerged and there is a possibility of disruption in water supply.

Petty shops selling puja items, near the Kapila river near Srikanteshwara temple, were partially submerged. Parashurama temple too was partially submerged. The Hadinarukalu Mantap was almost submerged. The burial ground near the river had been inundated.

Water was flowing up to the bridge level at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk.

The wall of a house collapsed at Bekkare village, near Bettadapura, in Periyapatna taluk, and a calf died.

Mandya and Chamarajanagar district too received rains for the whole day.