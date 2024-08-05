A day after setting up Western Ghats STF, forest dept clears 69 acres of encroachment 

To a question on the slow process of eviction, Khandre said the state has over 2 lakh acres of forest land under encroachment and the department has to follow the rules in removing them. "We have recovered about 2000 acres after following the procedure. Another 10,000 acres have also been recovered without the need for notice," he said.

The Western Ghats districts have some of the highest extent of the forest under encroachment in Karnataka. At the end of March 2024, Shivamogga led the list with 80,775 acres of encroachments yet to be evicted, followed by Uttara Kannada (28,308 acre), Chikkamagalur (25978 acre) and Kodagu (6287 acre) among others.

The minister said he has instructed officials to work on speedy settlement of the eviction-related cases pending before the courts.