A story of hope: ASHA in the hamlets

An hour later, I hear Kannada song ‘Deva ninna beduve’ coming from an Anganwadi. Deepanjali enters the Anganwadi to monitor underweight children. A smile spreads on her face. The weight of a four-year-old boy has gone upby a kilo, thanks to the consumption of ‘Pushti’ nutrition powder, milk, rice and dal provided at the centre. Her smile is soon replaced by a sigh. A mother, who has come to drop off her child, tells her, “Deepa, ask the government to provide vegetables. The khichdi mix just has rice, mustard seeds and lots of chilli powder. Anganwadi workers spend their money to buy vegetables for the khichdi.” Deepanjali assures her she will report the feedback to the designated PHC.