A green graduation at Rayana Kere

Every year, the urban areas of Karnataka see several tree plantation drives that are launched with much fanfare. But sadly, a majority of these saplings do not survive due to a lack of maintenance. To address this issue and encourage the younger generation to adopt a culture of nurturing plants, the College of Forestry in Uttara Kannada’s Sirsi has come up with a unique ‘Green Graduation’ programme.
As part of the programme launched about two months ago, nearly 60 students studying first-year BSc (Hons) Forestry have planted two saplings each on the banks of Rayana Kere, a lake near their college. But unlike most plantation drives, the responsibility of students does not end after planting the saplings. The students need to nurture these plants throughout their four-year course, and this will earn them a degree certificate with a ‘Green Graduation’ tag.
“UNESCO has come up with Education for Sustainable Development programmes to encourage innovative approaches to green and sustainable transformations. This made us think of such an effort at our college. It gave rise to the idea of the Green Graduation,” says R Vasudeva, dean of the college.
Currently, the students have planted saplings of nearly 20 species of flower and fruit-bearing trees at Rayana Kere including honge, jackfruit, hibiscus, cannonball tree (Nagalinga pushpa), Saraca asoca and others. Every Saturday, the students and professors visit the lake and look after the plants. This includes watering, de-weeding, applying compost, and observing the growth.
Student caretakers
These plants have been labelled with the name of the species and other details, including the name of the student caretaker and their ID number.
“Displaying the student’s name on it is the most unique part of the programme. This will help the student develop love towards the plant. Even after the students come back as alumni, they will feel happy to see their plants grow bigger, bearing fruits and flowers. This will translate their efforts into memories,” Vasudeva adds.
Sujata Hallur, a first-year student who has planted mango saplings on Rayana Kere, says that all her classmates were excited about planting and tagging their names near the saplings.
The students first identified a place for planting the saplings, made markings, discussed suitable plant species with their professors and then got down to actual work.
Sujata adds that once they complete their degree, they will hand over their ‘children’ to their juniors or activists who can take care of them.
Community involvement
The initiative of the college has also received support from the community. The members of the Rayana Kere Abhivrudhi Sangha are helping students monitor the plants.
Umapathy Hegde, president of the Rayana Kere Abhivrudhi Sangha, recalls, “The lake was in a sorry state some six years back. It used to have water only in the rainy season. But the lake got a new lease of life when members of Sirsi Jeeva Jala Karyapade, a local not-for-profit organisation desilted the lake. Now, the lake has water even in summer.”
Hegde says that the saplings planted by the students are not only increasing the aesthetic beauty of the lake but will be a step to act against climate change. The members of the Sangha and regular walkers also keep an eye on the plants.
The college is also planning to have a solar drip irrigation facility for these plants as they are anticipating a water problem in the coming summer.
Hegde suggests another cost-effective means of drip irrigation. He says they can use waste plastic bottles with holes for drip irrigation as their team of students is big enough to maintain it.
Currently, the college plans to provide certificates to successful students for participating in the programme. But talks are on with the University of Agriculture Sciences, Dharwad, to which the college is affiliated, to have the ‘green graduation’ tag on the marks card itself.
Students taking care of their plants at Rayane Kere in Sirsi.