A green graduation at Rayana Kere

As part of the programme launched about two months ago, nearly 60 students studying first-year BSc (Hons) Forestry have planted two saplings each on the banks of Rayana Kere, a lake near their college. But unlike most plantation drives, the responsibility of students does not end after planting the saplings. The students need to nurture these plants throughout their four-year course, and this will earn them a degree certificate with a ‘Green Graduation’ tag.