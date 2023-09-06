Accident numbers see decline after safety measures on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

In a tweet, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar has stated that due to various measures taken by the police department, like limiting the speed to 100 km, curbing violation of traffic rules and others, the number of accidents and deaths have come down on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in the last three months. The number of deaths that was reported in May was 29. It was 28 in June and six in August.