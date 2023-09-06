Accident numbers see decline after safety measures on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway had drawn flak from various quarters due to an increased number of fatalities, and had created anxiety among the people travelling between the two cities.
However, the number of deaths have come down to a single digit due to various safety measures taken by the authorities concerned, like limiting the maximum speed to 100 km, increasing highway patrolling and banning movement of slow-moving vehicles.
Mandya district had reported several deaths, especially near Maddur and Srirangapatna, after the expressway was opened to the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formally inaugurated the 118-km expressway on March 12, 2023.
In a tweet, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar has stated that due to various measures taken by the police department, like limiting the speed to 100 km, curbing violation of traffic rules and others, the number of accidents and deaths have come down on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in the last three months. The number of deaths that was reported in May was 29. It was 28 in June and six in August.
It may be mentioned that Kumar had inspected the expressway at Maddur on June 30, following which, safety measures were taken up.
Besides, the police department has recommended installing 60 artificial intelligence (AI)-based security cameras on the expressway, at an average of one camera for every two km. Now, six AI-based cameras have been installed on the stretch, at vantage places.
The ADGP has stated that the overall deaths in accidents in the state has also come down. While the number of deaths in May was 1,094, it came down to 807 in July and 795 in August. The highest number of deaths has been reported from Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru districts.
Speaking to DH, Mandya Superintendent of Police N Yatish said, just one death was reported on the expressway in Mandya district limits in August. “Controlling the speed limit of vehicles and banning the movement of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, like motorbikes and autorickshaws, on the expressway has yielded results. This has come as a relief to the department and also to commuters,” he said.
In all, 158 deaths were reported on the expressway since its inauguration.