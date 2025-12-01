Menu
Activists in Karnataka slam exemption to landfills from eco clearance

The draft gazette notification dated October 3 proposes to remove section 7(i) of the EIA Notification, which mandates several conditions for CMSWMF.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 21:37 IST
