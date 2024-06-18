Actor Darshan fan murder case: Bengaluru police take two accused to Mysuru for spot inspection

Mysuru: Bengaluru Police on Tuesday took Nagaraj and Lakshman, the two accused in the murder case of Renukaswamy, in which actor Darshan Toogudeepa is also an accused, to Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in Mysuru for a spot inspection.

It may be recalled that Darshan was taken into custody by Bengaluru Police from the same hotel on June 11 after he returned to his room from the gym. Darshan was staying in this hotel with some of his friends for the shooting of his new film ‘Devil’. Police had taken Darshan and 12 others into custody in connection with the murder case.