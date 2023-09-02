Additional equipment handed over to ASG at Mangaluru Airport to handle security challenges

The Mangaluru International Airport on Friday handed over additional equipment to the Airport Security Group (ASG) of CISF. The equipment will further boost the capability of the Central Armed Police Force, tasked with guarding the airport, to deal with any security-related challenges that the airport may face going forward in an effective and professional manner.

The equipment handed over to ASG includes multipurpose belts, thigh pistol holster, ballistic goggles, handheld metal detectors and their chargers, laser grips for pistols and customised pouches for spare magazines. The airport also provided tyre-killers to the ASG. This critical piece of equipment will help ASG personnel disable vehicles that attempt to enter the critical operational area of the airport without proper authorization, the airport spokesperson said.