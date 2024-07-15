After a lull, rain returns with vengeance in Uttara Kannada, Malnad

After a break, heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, battered coastal districts and Malnad region on Sunday. While the flood threat is once again looming large over riverside villages in Uttara Kannada, the reservoirs in Shivamogga have started clocking copious inflows after a break.

Uttara Kannada district, in particular, witnessed heavy to very heavy showers in the last 24 hours. The intensity of rain is expected to go further up on Monday. With Gangavali, Aghanashini and Gundabala rivers flowing above the danger mark, villages on the banks of rivers are bracing for another round of floods.

Two villages in Karwar taluk - Chendiya and Iduru - have already gone under floodwater. Amid the flooding, the twin villages are staring at drinking water shortage. The flood situation may worsen if the rain intensifies further on Monday.At least half a dozen houses were damaged due to inclement weather in Sirsi, Kumta and Honnavar district.