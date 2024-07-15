After a lull, rain returns with vengeance in Uttara Kannada, Malnad

After a break, heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, battered coastal districts and Malnad region on Sunday. While the flood threat is once again looming large over riverside villages in Uttara Kannada, the reservoirs in Shivamogga have started clocking copious inflows after a break.
Uttara Kannada district, in particular, witnessed heavy to very heavy showers in the last 24 hours. The intensity of rain is expected to go further up on Monday. With Gangavali, Aghanashini and Gundabala rivers flowing above the danger mark, villages on the banks of rivers are bracing for another round of floods.
Two villages in Karwar taluk - Chendiya and Iduru - have already gone under floodwater. Amid the flooding, the twin villages are staring at drinking water shortage. The flood situation may worsen if the rain intensifies further on Monday.At least half a dozen houses were damaged due to inclement weather in Sirsi, Kumta and Honnavar district.
With the weather department sounding a red alert in coastal districts, including Uttara Kannada, for Monday and Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmi Priya has declared a holiday for schools and PU colleges in 10 taluks - Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumta, Karwar, Ankola, Sirsi, Siddapur, Dandeli, Yellapur and Joida - on Monday.
Heavy rains lashed Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts intermittently, on Sunday. Major rivers of the region, including Netravathi, Kumaradhara, Phalguni and Shambhavi, are in spate. Meanwhile, all three major reservoirs of Shivamogga district - Tunga, Bhadra and Linganamakki - have started receiving copious inflows owing to torrential rain in their catchments.
Heavy to very heavy showers pounded Hosanagara taluk where Maastikatte recorded a whopping 265 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Sunday while Hulikal, staying true to its reputation, received 264 mm. Savehaklu, Chakra and Mani also registered 200 mm-plus rain in just 24 hours.
Mudslips were reported at 4th and 5th curves on Agumbe Ghat on Saturday late night. Agumbe and Hebri police diverted vehicles to alternative routes. However, the road was cleared for traffic on Sunday morning. A flood warning has been sounded in the villages on the banks of Harangi and Cauvery rivers in Kodagu district. Gusty winds have brought down several trees and electricity poles across the hilly district, including Madikeri town.
River Krishna and its tributaries Doodhganga and Vedganga are receiving good inflows, courtesy incessant rains in Konkan belt of Maharashtra.
With heavy rain forecast for its catchments in Maharashtra for next few days, the Krishna basin rivers in Karnataka are expected to swell further.
Many parts of Mumbai Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka experienced intermittent spells of rain on Sunday.