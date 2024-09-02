After row over civic amenity plot, BJP targets Kharge family over Pali institute land

Bengaluru: A new row erupted Monday after Rajya Sabha BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya sought a probe on 19 acres of land given to the International Institute of Pali, Sanskrit & Comparative Philosophy run by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's family trust in Kalaburagi.

This comes days after the BJP kicked up a row over the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, founded by Kharge, getting a 5-acre civic amenity (CA) plot near the Bengaluru airport.

In a statement, Siroya said the Pali institute was given 16 acres of government land for a 30-year lease in March 2014 when the Siddaramaiah-led Congress was in office. Three acres were added to the lease and in March 2017, all 19 acres were "transferred free of cost to the Kharge family-run institute", Siroya said.

Siroya also pointed out that Priyank Kharge was a Cabinet minister then "like he is now" and sought a probe by an independent agency. "...if the Kharge family believes in the principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Lord Gautama Siddhartha, they should themselves seek a probe," Siroya stated. He also asked if the then Siddaramaiah government came under pressure or if it was "trying to please" Kharge.