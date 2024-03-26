Agri scientists lean more towards natural farming

Speaking at the inauguration on Monday, Dr S V Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), GKVK, Bengaluru, said, “In post-independent India, particularly in the 60s, the country had the burden of becoming self-sufficient. We (agricultural scientists) convinced the farmers to use chemical fertilizers to increase the production of food grains despite the huge backlash from farming communities. And we are facing the consequences now. It is time we end the indiscriminate usage of chemical fertilizers.”