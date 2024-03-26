Agri scientists lean more towards natural farming

Aiming to bridge the gap between advanced agricultural technology and the ground reality in farming, the latest trends in agricultural sciences indicate that it is paramount to shift to natural farming methods, without hindering the farmers’ economic returns.
While increased use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers has affected soil health and its ability to infiltrate water and air, the emerging debate in the agricultural industry argues that switching to natural farming retains soil quality. However, with several years of employing chemically manufactured fertilizers on agricultural lands, it comes across as a greater challenge to the scientific community to now advocate natural farming.
To address this dilemma, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), GKVK, in collaboration with the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad, is conducting a three-day intensive ‘Training-cum-Exposure Visit on Natural Farming for the Master Trainers’. Agricultural scientists, researchers and professors from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka will discuss the challenges and drawbacks of switching from the modern to the traditional.
Speaking at the inauguration on Monday, Dr S V Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), GKVK, Bengaluru, said, “In post-independent India, particularly in the 60s, the country had the burden of becoming self-sufficient. We (agricultural scientists) convinced the farmers to use chemical fertilizers to increase the production of food grains despite the huge backlash from farming communities. And we are facing the consequences now. It is time we end the indiscriminate usage of chemical fertilizers.”
Further, he said that with the overuse of chemical fertilizers and exploitation of food crops by employing chemical pesticides, “alternative modes of farming, such as organic farming and zero budget natural farming” as cultivation practices must be encouraged among the farmers.
He also said the use of chemical fertilizers has affected human health adversely in the last couple of decades.
However, he noted that promoting organic and natural farming practices must take place, but not at the expense of the farmer’s loss. “Farming is a matter of discourse, only for some, but a livelihood for many,” he said.
The three-day workshop includes presentations and discussions on soil health management, pest and disease management and integration of livestock in natural farming. The scientists will also hold a field visit to the farms near Mysuru for a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the farmers.
(Published 25 March 2024, 23:15 IST)