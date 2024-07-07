Agricultural activities catch pace in rural areas of Kodagu

Napoklu: Agricultural activities are in full swing in the region as it witnesses intermittent rains. Paddy farmers have been spotted ploughing their fields in Bethu, Kaikadu, Parane, Nelaji, Hodduru and Ballamavati villages.

Fallow fields have been rejuvenated in many places by growing areca and plantain. Some other farmers have been carrying out paddy cultivation along with growing commercial crops.

In rural areas, many farmers prefer tillers to plough the field while a few were seen ploughing the field using oxen.

Subrahmanya Makki, a paddy cultivator from Bethu village said that the intermittent rains complement paddy growth. The paddy saplings will be transplanted after a month.