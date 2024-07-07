Agricultural activities catch pace in rural areas of Kodagu

Napoklu: Agricultural activities are in full swing in the region as it witnesses intermittent rains. Paddy farmers have been spotted ploughing their fields in Bethu, Kaikadu, Parane, Nelaji, Hodduru and Ballamavati villages.
Fallow fields have been rejuvenated in many places by growing areca and plantain. Some other farmers have been carrying out paddy cultivation along with growing commercial crops.
In rural areas, many farmers prefer tillers to plough the field while a few were seen ploughing the field using oxen.
Subrahmanya Makki, a paddy cultivator from Bethu village said that the intermittent rains complement paddy growth. The paddy saplings will be transplanted after a month.
Currently there is no dearth of labourers for paddy cultivation work. However, it is very difficult to find workers during the harvesting season. Paddy cultivation will be profitable if this factor is taken care of, he added.
Coffee planters are carrying out the work of planting coffee seedlings and clearing the weeds, in plantations in Hoddur, Nelaji, Ballamavati, Peruru and Pulikotu regions. The sale of coffee and areca saplings, along with pepper vines is in full swing in plant nurseries.
Water has started flowing in streams following rains from the last few days. River Cauvery has reached the level of the mini bridge in Balamuri on Sunday.
Published 07 July 2024, 13:50 IST