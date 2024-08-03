Ahead of 'Mysore Chalo' padayatra, B Y Vijayendra offers spl pooja at Chamundi hill

Mysuru: Before beginning 'Mysuru Chalo' Padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru, against alleged MUDA 'scam', BJP State President B Y Vijayendra offered special pooja at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop Chamundi hill in Mysuru on Saturday morning.

Speaking to media persons he said, "We have prayed for the success of Padayatra. B S Yeddyurappa, H D Kumarswamy will launch Padayatra near Kengeri. There is no question of cutting short of Padayatra. We are fighting against Corruption of Congress led State Government including Valmiki Corporation scam, MUDA scam, diversion of SCST/TSP fund allocation. Congress came to power in the name of AHINDA but caused injustice to them."