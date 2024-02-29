AKKA to host world Kannada meet in Richmond, USA on Aug 30, 31 and Sept 1

Mysuru: The Twelfth AKKA (Association of Kannada Kootas of America) World Kannada Conference 2024 will be held in Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond, Virginia in the US on August 30, 31 and September 1 this year, President of AKKA Ravi Boregowda said in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Ravi and the new team of Executive Committee members of the 25-year-old AKKA, who are here in Karnataka to invite all dignitaries and artists for WKC, were interacting with media persons on Wednesday.

Ravi informed that this would be the first AKKA World Kannada Conference (WKC) after the Covid-19 pandemic.

AKKA WKC is held once every two years. It was last held virtually in 2020, during the pandemic. The event will be held grandly this year.