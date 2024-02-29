AKKA to host world Kannada meet in Richmond, USA on Aug 30, 31 and Sept 1

Mysuru: The Twelfth AKKA (Association of Kannada Kootas of America) World Kannada Conference 2024 will be held in Greater Richmond Convention Center, Richmond, Virginia in the US on August 30, 31 and September 1 this year, President of AKKA Ravi Boregowda said in Mysuru on Wednesday.
Ravi and the new team of Executive Committee members of the 25-year-old AKKA, who are here in Karnataka to invite all dignitaries and artists for WKC, were interacting with media persons on Wednesday.
Ravi informed that this would be the first AKKA World Kannada Conference (WKC) after the Covid-19 pandemic.
AKKA WKC is held once every two years. It was last held virtually in 2020, during the pandemic. The event will be held grandly this year.
Kaveri Kannada Association in Washington DC Metro, US and Richmond Kannada Sangha in Richmond, Virginia, US are hosting it along with the support of AKKA Chairman Amarnath Gowda and others, he said.
"We are expecting the participation of over 5,000 Kannadigas in WKC from all Kannada organisations in the USA, and the world, including those from the UK, Dubai, and Australia," he said.
"AKKA is a non-political, non-profit organisation. We expect co-operation from leaders from all the political parties and officers in Karnataka for the promotion of Kannada and culture. Hence we are inviting over 500 distinguished dignitaries, including politicians from across the parties including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Tourism Minister H K Patil, Principal Secretaries and other officers from Karnataka. We are inviting them early so that they can make arrangements for their visa," Ravi said.
AKKA also plays a crucial role as a liaison between the Karnataka government and the US local and State governments to build a bilateral relationship and promote Foreign Direct Investments to India among the Indian community especially for Kannadigas. So AKKA WKC will also be a platform for a business forum and vendor booths. We have already invited the Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, he added.
AKKA Trustee Dr Halekote Vishwamitra said that AKKA is also playing a crucial role in teaching Kannada and promoting native culture in the US. There will also be a spiritual meet during WKC with seers from various mutts. "We have already invited Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Adichunchangiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanath Swamy and Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalingaswamy," he said.
Secretary of AKKA Madesha Basavaraju informed that they are giving opportunities to noted and local artists pursuing various art forms including 'Dollu Kunitha', so the conference will be a platform for world class entertainment.
Besides the literary forum, there will be an authentic Karnataka food forum including a stall to promote millets, a youth forum, a singles' meet, alumni meet, sports events, a health meet and so on, he said.
Convener of the convention Dr Naveen Krishna, said, "AKKA charities have extended support to re-build Kannada school buildings which collapsed during floods in Kodagu, to Covid patients and to Mysuru Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden) in Karnataka during the pandemic. We have plans to enhance AKKA charities further to help needy Kannadigas, and work for the cause of Kannada language and culture," he said.
Joint Treasurer Vathsa Ramanathan was also present at the meet.