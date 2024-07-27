Alert issued in Karnataka along Krishna, Cauvery river basins due to heavy rain

As of Saturday, in Krishna basin, the water level in River Ghataprabha at the Gokak falls station in Belagavi, River Kumudvati in Kuppelur station in Haveri and River Tunga in Shivamogga, Mahishi and Chikkamagalur districts is way past its danger level.

In the Cauvery basin, River Hemavathi at Bettadamane station in Chikkamagalur, River Harangi at Mukkodlu station in Kodagu and River Cauvery in Kollegal station in Chamrajnagara are likely to flood low-lying areas. Except for River Harangi, water levels of all other rivers are consistently rising due to torrential rains in the basin areas.