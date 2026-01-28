Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

All 6,000 GPs in state to be named after Gandhi: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

A delegation of Congress leaders led by the CM, DCM and Surjewala rode a BMTC bus to Lok Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, opposing scrapping of MGNREGA.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 23:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 23:07 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us