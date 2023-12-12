'All upper caste people...', Cong prez Kharge takes exception to DKS opposing K'taka caste survey report

Kharge’s response was triggered by BJP MP and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s assertion that Shivakumar, while holding office, has made his opposition to the report public.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has signed a memorandum that the report of the caste census should not be made public;” Modi said.

The Congress president was quick on his feet to clarify the party’s position on the issue.

“He said that our deputy CM is opposing caste census. He is doing it and they (BJP) is also doing it,” Kharge responded.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi joined the sharp exchange to underscore the differences in the Karnataka government.