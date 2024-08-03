An alliance to save big cats

Following European colonisation, pumas were eliminated from the US East Coast nearly 200 years ago. An isolated population of 100 to 180 individuals is reported near Florida. Reports indicate that they are re-colonising in northeastern Canada and the eastern coast of the US. Their abundance in dense rain forests of the Amazon basin is yet to be studied, but it is reported to be 0.5 to 7 animals per 100 sqkm in Uruguay. Pumas have greater adaptability. Despite human-induced habitat loss, they thrive in cold mountain regions in the US and tropical forests and deserts.