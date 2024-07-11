An arduous journey on vibrant wings

Butterflies are known to indicate the health of an ecosystem and play an important role in pollination. "Butterfly watching, coupled with scientific documenting and statistical analysis can be very helpful in staying alert about the subtle changes in habitat and climate,” says Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, also an avid butterfly watcher. The number of species, their spatial distribution and count can provide important information about the habitat and its temporal change, he explains.