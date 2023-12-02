An Egg Curry with a Twist | Make this Village-Style Egg Curry from Karnataka

Ragoo from Ragoo's Kitchen brings to you a village-style Egg Gravy that you would never have seen before. While most egg sambhars and gravies from the south of India use hard boiled eggs, this gravy is made by cracking open the egg and boiling the yolk in the gravy. This method popular in the villages of Karnataka brings together classic South Indian flavours, with ingredients like coconut, garlic, ginger, fennel and coriander seeds among others. Arun Kumar from Mane Mane Rasadoota is here to taste and rate this innovative dish.

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.