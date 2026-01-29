Anantha Subbarao was a committed secularist, voice of transport workers: CM

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday recalled <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/veteran-trade-union-leader-anantha-subbarao-dies-3878056">deceased communist veteran H V Anantha Subbarao</a> as a “committed secularist” and the voice of workers in several movements.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after paying his last respects to the veteran, Siddaramaiah said, "Comrade Anantha Subbarao was active in several movements as the voice of the workers... He was a committed secularist and a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader. I have known him ever since I was the transport minister and had good relations with him."</p><p>Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Santosh Lad also paid their respects, while thousands of workers waited in long queues to pay tributes to the departed leader. Prof Babu Mathew, who succeeded Rao as the state secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) - affiliated to CPI - recalled Rao as among the "last great trade union leaders of Karnataka."</p>.CPM trying to woo Shashi Tharoor?.<p>"He built the KSRTC union through hard work for four decades. He led an agitation seeking recognition for the KSRTC union. Through his constant effort, the government was forced to recognise the union through a secret ballot." </p><p>Stating that Rao’s commitment to the CPI was "unwavering," Prof Mathew said: "Because of his knowledge of the transport industry, his views were sought at the national level. Sadly, he left us, but he leaves a strong legacy."</p><p>CPI(M) State Secretary K Prakash felt Rao was one of the very few communist leaders acting as a link between the pre and post-Independence periods.</p><p>"Comrade Anantha Subbarao was a communist who practised his principles in personal life. He was a Brahmin but was a firm opponent of the caste system. His daughter married a Dalit activist. He had foresight about class and social equality."</p>