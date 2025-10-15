<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said Andhra Pradesh's largesse to tech giant Google, which has announced a massive $15 billion AI data centre project at Vizag, was "an economic disaster". </p><p>Priyank said this while reacting to the Opposition BJP and JD(S), which slammed the Congress government over Karnataka missing out on Google’s project. </p><p>“What the BJP and JD(S) are conveniently hiding is the fact that Andhra Pradesh is giving (Google) incentive worth Rs 22,000 crore, 25% subsidy on land, 25% subsidy on water tariff, free electricity and 100% reimbursement of State GST. Can Andhra Pradesh afford this economic disaster?” Priyank questioned. </p><p>“If Karnataka had done this, we’d be accused of pushing the state towards bankruptcy,” Priyank said. </p><p>Priyank specified that Google did not discuss the project with Karnataka. “And no company with whom we’ve had discussions has left the state,” he pointed out. </p><p>The minister maintained that Bengaluru was far ahead of Hyderabad. “We have IT services exports worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore against Hyderabad’s Rs 2 lakh crore. The difference is huge,” he said. </p>.Minister Priyank Kharge shares video of abusive call, vows to protect youth from extremism.<p>“Bengaluru is among the top five cities when it comes to AI. We’re the fourth largest technology cluster. We have a quantum roadmap. Do they (Andhra Pradesh) have it? We have Google’s largest campus called Ananta,” Priyank contended.</p><p>Tech giant Google on Tuesday announced India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh's coastal city Visakhapatnam with an investment outlay of $15 billion over five years from 2026-2030.</p><p>Following the announcement, the BJP targeted Priyank, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. "By attracting Google to Karnataka, 30,000 people would have gotten jobs and the state could have earned Rs 10,000 crore. Does Priyank have the capability? Shivakumar lacks the vision and Siddaramaiah is only worried about retaining his job after November," the BJP said in a tweet. </p><p>The JD (S) accused Priyank of "neglect" and said Google choosing Andhra Pradesh was "a big blow" to Karnataka. "This (Google project) has come at a time when corporates are angry over potholes, garbage and infrastructure problems in the Garden City (Bengaluru)," the regional party said. </p>