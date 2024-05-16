Anjali Ambiger murder case: Bendigeri Police Inspector, woman head constable suspended

Hubballi: Two officers of Bendigeri police station have been suspended from service in the wake of 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger's murder on Wednesday.
Anjali's family members had alleged that she had received death threat from the accused Girish Sawanth and this had been informed to Bendigeri police a few days back. MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and others felt that Anjali's murder could have been prevented if the police had taken action at that time.
After ordering an investigation by DCP (crime and traffic) into the matter, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar suspended Bendigeri Police Inspector C B Chikkodi and woman head constable Rekha Havaraddi from service, on charges of dereliction of duty.
"They (Anjali's family members) had visited the police station on April 22. An inquiry has been ordered to find out the exact reason for their visit and what had happened," Renuka said.
She also said accused Girish was involved in theft cases earlier.
Meanwhile, two teams led by ACPs are formed to arrest the murder accused who is absconding.
