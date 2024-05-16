Anjali Ambiger murder case: Bendigeri Police Inspector, woman head constable suspended

After ordering an investigation by DCP (crime and traffic) into the matter, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar suspended Bendigeri Police Inspector C B Chikkodi and woman head constable Rekha Havaraddi from service, on charges of dereliction of duty.

"They (Anjali's family members) had visited the police station on April 22. An inquiry has been ordered to find out the exact reason for their visit and what had happened," Renuka said.

She also said accused Girish was involved in theft cases earlier.

Meanwhile, two teams led by ACPs are formed to arrest the murder accused who is absconding.